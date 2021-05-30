Emilia Armijo Moreno
April 5, 1932 — May 19, 2021
We lost our beloved mother, Emilia Armijo Moreno, on May 19, 2021, in Grove City, Ohio due to a long illness with Dementia at age 89.
She was born April 5 1932, in Edinburg, Texas, to Manuel and Ester Armijo. She married the love of her life, Rodolfo Moreno on July 8, 1950, in Prosser, WA.
In the early years of their relationship, the two of them traveled following the harvest across the country. Rodolfo started with the Union Pacific Railroad in 1958. This allowed Emilia to make a home in the Walla Walla Valley and settling in Walla Walla.
Mom enjoyed teaching at the labor camp and attended college at Walla Walla Community College where she obtaining a degree in child development. She found children a pleasure to work with and taught at Mary Drake’s School until her retirement in late 1980s. Her passion of love of children was her compass with her own children. She attended each of their sports events as the biggest fan in the stadium. She carried on the tradition with her grandchildren. Her Catholic faith was a light for giving at St. Patrick’s Parish and St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Her life was a love story with her husband, Rodolfo, becoming a foundation for her loved ones to follow.
Emilia is survived by four children: Arnie (Rebecca) Moreno, Vangie (Lupe) Gonzales, Rey (Shelley) Moreno, Diana (Martin) Lyons; two sisters, Mary Ann Zapata and Estella Lugo; daughter-in-law, Arlene; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Jose; nine siblings and a great-grandson.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.