Emil Arden Reynolds
December 7, 1925 — October 9, 2021
Emil Arden Reynolds, 95, died on October 9, 2021, at home in College Place. He was born in Philomath, Oregon on December 7, 1925, to Charles M. and Minnie (Peek) Reynolds. He had four brothers and two sisters.
On June 27, 1948, Emil married Ethel Ellen Smith. Together they had three children; two sons and a daughter. Emil worked at the Walla Walla College as a building superintendent and locksmith where he retired from in 1990. He was a longtime member of the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church. Emil was known for his infectious smile and his happy and friendly personality. He assisted in planning and construction of numerous buildings on the Walla Walla University Campus, including WWU Seventh-day Adventist Church. He also helped plan and design the College Place Village Seventh-day Adventist Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Reynolds) Weis; sons, Ronald Reynolds and Dean Reynolds; his grandchild, Angel Reynolds; and 20 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Minnie Reynolds; his sisters, Irene Monroe, Dorothy Reynolds and his brothers, Charles Reynolds, Leonard Reynolds, Lawrence Reynolds, and Clarence Reynolds.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 3:00 – 5:00 pm at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15 at 11:00 am at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, with Pastor David Thomas. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gospel Outreach, C/O Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt. Friends and family may share memories of Emil and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.