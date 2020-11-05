Elveda Agata Elia
July 9, 1926 - October 31, 2020
Elveda Agata Elia, 94, of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of October 31. Elveda was born in Walla Walla on July 9, 1926 to Guiseppe and Maria Lepiane of Stateline. On February 9, 1947, she married Dominick Elia of Walla Walla at St. Francis Catholic Church. The couple was married 53 years, until his passing in 2000. Elveda spent her life as a devout Catholic and a member of St. Francis Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, VFW Auxiliary, a member of the Italian Heritage Association Dance Group, while being a Charter member of the Association.
Elveda worked as a long distance Telephone Operator and then as a Directory Assistance operator at US West, formerly Pacific Northwest Bell, for nearly 40 years, until her retirement in 1988. She enjoyed cooking Italian food, namely her well-renowned meatballs, participating in community and Local Italian Heritage Association events, and especially enjoyed spending time with family.
Elveda was at home in the kitchen. There was always something delicious cooking. There was never a time you could go into her kitchen and not find something wonderful simmering on the stove. Homemade spaghetti sauce was always on hand and so were homemade meatballs. A “Sunday dinner” was prepared and ready any day of the week. Family dinners were around the table and filled with love. The smells that emanated from her kitchen were legendary. At Christmas time, there was an abundance of homemade Italian pastries for the entire extended family. If you asked anyone what was special about Elveda they would say, her kind spirit, her sense of humor and her cooking would stand out.
Elveda was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Michael (Dolores) Lepiane, John (Ruth) Lepiane, Emilio William (Bill) (Audrey) Lepiane); and her only sister, Ellen (Hubert) Lepiane Anthony. Elveda is survived by her one remaining brother, Frank (Anita deceased) Lepiane; her three children, Dominick (Pamela) Elia, Mary (Mike Henry) Elia and Roy Elia; two grandsons, Dominick (Nick) Elia and Michael Henry; and one great-granddaughter, Riley Elia; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Friends are invited to sign the on line guestbook at Herringgroseclose.com/obits.
Charitable donations in memory of Elveda may be made to Walla Walla Catholic Schools, St. Francis Catholic Church or Walla Walla Community Hospice through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362