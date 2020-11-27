Elsa Lynn Escalante
March 5, 1969 - November 24, 2020
Elsa Lynn Escalante, 51, passed on November 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family.
She was born to Olegario and Dora Reyes
on March 5, 1969 and was a lifelong resident
of Walla Walla, WA.
She married Manuel Escalante in 1991 and made their home in Walla Walla. Together they raised two children, Rosa Angelica Escalante,
and Aime Escalante. Elsa spent her time doing everything for her children from taking them to soccer games and dance recitals and other
school activities. She was their number one
cheerleader and took great pride in the
young women that they have become.
Elsa graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1987 and went on to pursue her education and received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology
from Whitman College in 1991. She took pride
in her studies and would spend countless
hours working on keeping her grades up
in college as well as high school.
Elsa went on to serve the community of Walla Walla in various capacities with the majority of
that time working for the Washington State
Department of Social and Health Services as
succeed. She also volunteered at the Walla
Walla YWCA and then, later on, went on to
serve on Board of Directors. In her spare
time, she enjoyed going to Jazzercise, played soccer, shopping, and spending time with family. She also enjoyed DIY projects
around the house, watching HGTV, and
reading.
Elsa is survived by her father, Olegario Reyes; her grandfather, Jose Antonio Castilleja; her husband, Manuel Escalante; daughter and son-inlaw, Rosa Angelica and Angel Niebla of Walla
Walla; daughter Aime Escalante of Walla Walla; brother and sister-in-law Adrian Reyes and Eileen Duenas-Reyes, and their two sons Lorenzo and Mateo of Spokane, WA, numerous nieces and nephews, and her two dogs Tequila and Minnie. She was preceded in death by her
mother, Dora Castilleja Reyes; grandmother
Feliciana Castilleja; and sister Crisi Reyes.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral and burial services will be private due to COVID- 19 mandates. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, the YWCA, or other organizations of the donor’s choice through the funeral home.