Elsa Lynn Escalante
Buy Now

Elsa Lynn Escalante

March 5, 1969 - November 24, 2020

Elsa Lynn Escalante, 51, passed on November 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family.

She was born to Olegario and Dora Reyes

on March 5, 1969 and was a lifelong resident

of Walla Walla, WA.

She married Manuel Escalante in 1991 and made their home in Walla Walla. Together they raised two children, Rosa Angelica Escalante,

and Aime Escalante. Elsa spent her time doing everything for her children from taking them to soccer games and dance recitals and other

school activities. She was their number one

cheerleader and took great pride in the

young women that they have become.

Elsa graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1987 and went on to pursue her education and received a bachelor’s degree in Sociology

from Whitman College in 1991. She took pride

in her studies and would spend countless

hours working on keeping her grades up

in college as well as high school.

Elsa went on to serve the community of Walla Walla in various capacities with the majority of

that time working for the Washington State

Department of Social and Health Services as

a Social Worker. She was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and seeing them that time working for the Washington State Department of Social

and Health Services as a Social Worker. She

was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people and seeing them

succeed. She also volunteered at the Walla

Walla YWCA and then, later on, went on to

serve on Board of Directors. In her spare

time, she enjoyed going to Jazzercise, played soccer, shopping, and spending time with family. She also enjoyed DIY projects

around the house, watching HGTV, and

reading.

Elsa is survived by her father, Olegario Reyes; her grandfather, Jose Antonio Castilleja; her husband, Manuel Escalante; daughter and son-inlaw, Rosa Angelica and Angel Niebla of Walla

Walla; daughter Aime Escalante of Walla Walla; brother and sister-in-law Adrian Reyes and Eileen Duenas-Reyes, and their two sons Lorenzo and Mateo of Spokane, WA, numerous nieces and nephews, and her two dogs Tequila and Minnie. She was preceded in death by her

mother, Dora Castilleja Reyes; grandmother

Feliciana Castilleja; and sister Crisi Reyes.

Viewing and visitation will be held at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Funeral and burial services will be private due to COVID- 19 mandates. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, the YWCA, or other organizations of the donor’s choice through the funeral home.