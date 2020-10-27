Elmira Flores Nino
October 27, 1926 — October 24, 2020
Elmira Flores Nino, 93, of Walla Walla passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Elmira was born in Edinburg, Texas on October 27, 1926, to Marcos and Marcela Flores. In 1948, she married Eduardo Nino, the love of her life. They were married 55 years until his passing in 2003. They moved to the Walla Walla valley in 1950. Elmira worked as a dietary aid at St. Mary’s Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and especially loved large family gatherings. Elmira was loved by so many and was the rock of the family. Her smile and spirit will be truly missed and will live in our hearts forever.
Elmira is survived by five daughters: Norma (Ricardo) Aguliar; Gloria (Francisco) Perez; Velma (Hector) Reyna; Barbara (Dennis) Parr; Eulalia (Felipe) Navarrete; two sons: George (Norma) Nino and Eduardo Nino III; 21 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren. Elmira is also survived by her sister, Ninfa Flores; and brother, Manuel Flores of Edinburg, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; Eduardo Nino; four brothers and six sisters.
Viewing and Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 2PM until 6PM at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Private family graveside services will be held with interment to follow at the Mountain View Cemetery of Walla Walla. Memorial contributions in Elmira’s memory may be made to the Walla Walla Community Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice through the funeral home.
The family of Elmira Flores Nino, would like to express their gratitude to all the doctors, nurses and Staff at the Providence St. Mary Medical Center for their outstanding care; Dr. Bruce Barga for his many years of care and support. Dr. Chris Jenkins and staff of Walla Walla Community Hospice for the compassionate care provided to our mother in the final days of her life. A special thank you to our brother Eddie for your unconditional love and care provided to our “mama”. We are forever grateful to you. Thank You to family and friends for your love and support provided to the family during this difficult time.
