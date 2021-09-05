Elmer Harry LaCross
February 13, 1948 — July 14, 2021
Elmer Harry LaCross was born in Pitcarin, New York, on February 13, 1948, to Casper Clarence LaCross and Grace Helen Manchester LaCross.
He was proud to have served 7 years in the U.S. Air Force and 20 years as a carpenter at the Walla Walla Veterans Hospital. After a long struggle he passed away on July 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and a son. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sherri Linda Boolen LaCross; son, Jason; and daughter, Eleta; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother and two sisters.
Elmer was a lifetime member of the Church of Christ and will forever be remembered for his quiet, calm disposition.
A memorial service will be held September 11, 2021, at 2 pm in Pioneer Park by the Rose Garden.