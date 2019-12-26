Elma J. Brooks Dec 26, 2019 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elma J. Brooks April 25, 1934 — Dec. 14, 2019 COLLEGE PLACE - Elma J. Brooks, 85, died Dec. 14, 2019.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Dalles Road Arrangement Pend Place Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists