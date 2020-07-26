Ellen Sylvia Curl
May 28, 1919 — July 19, 2020
Ellen S. (Rustad Davis) Curl, born in Sysco, MN on May 28 1919, to Thor and Anna Rustad. Raised on the family farm until age 13 when they moved to Milton-Freewater. Attended a one room school in Sysco, then and Adventist Elementary school in MF until 8th grade. She then went to an Auburn Academy in Washington.
Ellen was married to James Davis and together they had two daughters, Sharon Vaughn and Patricia Partney. They divorced and she later married Allen W. Curl. They had two daughters, Sali Waggoner and Julie Medrano.
Ellen was owner of Curls Drive Inn Restaurant in MF until 1972. Ellen always helped anyone she could and had a very strong faith in God. She strived to bring others the faith she had. She died peacefully in her home with loving family by her side. She was 101 years old. She will be missed.
