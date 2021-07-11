Ellen and Vernon Bosely
Celebrating the Lives of Ellen and Vernon Bosley
Ellen Bosley entered the presence of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior on February 16, 2019, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. She was born on October 9, 1335, to Ed and Bernice Mead.
Vernon Bosley, her husband, followed her in death on November 24, 2019, from cancer. Vernon was born to Mioma and Johnnie Bosley on March 7, 1929.
They were married 61 years. They enjoyed cruising and traveling the world together, visiting China, Egypt, and Africa to name a few.
Ellen stayed active in church her entire life after accepting Jesus Christ as her Savior in her early 20s. Prior to marriage Ellen worked for a Western Airline in Los Angeles as a ticket clerk. She was a devoted wife and mother. After raising her children, Ellen worked as a rural mail carrier until retirement.
Vernon was an entrepreneur. He started his working career at age 13 firing up hotel furnaces. Vernon served in the Army during the Korean war. He established NW Metals Inc in 1962, and had the “One Million Silver Dollars” on display in the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair. He owned Outrageous Taco Restaurant and many more successful business ventures during his lifetime. He started the family business 1-2-3 Printing in 1974 and officially retired in 2003.
They are survived by their siblings: Rosalie (Glenn) Vogt, Carrie Schultz, Ninabelle Bosley and Walter “Butch” (Connie) Bosley; their three children: David Bosley, Janet (Eric) Petersen and Susan Bosley; seven grandchildren: Aaron Bosley, Parker Bosley, Shelby Petersen, Sven Petersen, Autumn Jalbert (Kevin), Sierre’ Bosley and Shakia Bosley; three great-grandchildren: Chase, Christina, and Claudia Jalbert.
Ellen and Vernon Bosley are interned at Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers please make donations in their names to Parkinson or Cancer Research.
There will be a reception to honor their lives on July 17, 2021, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at Walla Walla Alliance Church, located at 902 S Howard St., Walla Walla. Friends and relatives are encouraged to join us.