Elizabeth RoseAnne McClellan
June 30, 1927 — June 30, 2020
Elizabeth RoseAnne
McClellan, 93, of Walla Walla died peacefully on June 30, 2020.
RoseAnne was born in Salem, Oregon on June 30, 1927, to Therese (Pfeifauf) and Blaine Addison Hanks. She and her younger brother Blaine Thompson Hanks grew up in Salem and had a close relationship with their maternal grandparents Rosa and Josef Pfeifauf. RoseAnne’s mother, a first generation immigrant from Austria, worked her entire career in the Oregon Department of Education. Her father was a miner and prospector and traveled widely over the American west.
RoseAnne graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Salem and later attended Seattle University in the 1940s when she met her husband, James Ervin McClellan, M.D. In 1959 they moved to Walla Walla to raise their family. James passed away on November 4, 2002, their 52nd wedding anniversary.
Not least of the couple’s accomplishments was giving life to and raising eight sons. Through teaching and example, RoseAnne instilled in them a love of learning, moral clarity, and a deep consideration for others, regardless of race or creed. Later in life she obtained, in likely consequence of the ordeal of eight sons, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Walla Walla University. She graduated with flying colors.
RoseAnne was raised a devout Roman Catholic and her faith grew throughout her life. A highlight was her pilgrimage to Medjugorje to see the shrine of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She continued to live her faith through support of the local Catholic Church, volunteering at St. Mary Hospital, delivering communion, and maintaining an active political presence in the Human Life movement. She was also one of the founders in 1964 of the Human Relations League, an organization to improve race relations in the valley.
She was a person of great intelligence whose curiosity remained bright all her life. She enjoyed reading, the visual and performing arts, poetry, researching family genealogy, learning Spanish and travel. She also co-founded Seven Hills Vineyard and Winery. RoseAnne’s long and rich adventure on this earth leaves behind a beautiful legacy of promoting and enhancing life, as well as instilling an appreciation of the arts in her children. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her eight sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and JoJo (Fayettville, GA), Kelly and Susan (Irvine, CA), Rory and Rachelle, Casey and Vicky, (Walla Walla), Regan and Lodi, John and Gretchen (Seattle), Matthew and Ana Maria (Portland, OR), and Paul and Nancy (Indianola, WA); 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Blaine T. Hanks; and a grandson, Ian McClellan.
Recitation of the rosary will be held at the chapel of the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 6:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM July 11, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church in Walla Walla. Funeral arrangements by Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities, https://www.cceasternwa.org/
walla-walla or through the funeral home.