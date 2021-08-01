Elizabeth McEachern Miller
— July 22, 2021
On the morning of July 22, 2021, Elizabeth McEachern Miller, loving wife and mother of four, passed away at the age of 87.
Elizabeth was born to Alex and Flavia McEachern as the oldest of three, with her sister Marsha and brother Scotty. After graduating from the University of Washington, she married Ned Wells in Germany, where he was stationed. They had many adventures traveling across Europe. Soon, they returned to Seattle and settled in the North end and had four children – Lisa, Alex, Wendy and Sam. Elizabeth purchased a farm in Snohomish, WA and the family moved there. At the farm many treasured and lasting memories were created for Elizabeth, her children, and her grandchildren.
In 1979, Elizabeth married Clint Miller and began a new chapter living on Capitol Hill in Seattle. They spent many happy years together traveling, collecting antiques, and spending time with their 10 grandchildren. In recent years, Elizabeth and Clint moved to Walla Walla where they resided at Wheatland Village and lived near her son Sam and his family. Here they joined Covenant Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the peaceful small-town life. Elizabeth left this world surrounded by her children. She will be remembered as a beautiful, fashionable, and elegant woman of kindness and faith.
A small family service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Marcus Whitman from 1:00-3:00pm on August 3.