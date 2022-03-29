Elizabeth Mary Herman
July 3, 1927 — March 12, 2022
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Mary
Herman of Milton-Freewater, passed away March 12, 2022 at her home at the age of 94.
She was born July 3, 1927, in Hood River, Oregon to Joseph and Marie Klobas. She attended Mount Hood Elementary School and graduated from Parkdale High School class of 1945.
She left the Parkdale farm and moved to Portland, where she worked in the shipyards as a welder. Later she moved back to Hood River and worked at Duckwall Brothers Packing House. She met future husband Artle ‘Slick’ Herman and the couple were married January 3, 1948.
She worked as a Switchboard Operator and a lifelong Avon salesperson. In 1968 they moved to Milton-Freewater where they bought the Hi-Spot Dive-Inn and together they ran it for the next 16 years. She enjoyed gardening, square dancing, bowling, golf and her family and grandchildren, good food and she was a member of the Rebekah Lodge.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Herman of 29 Palms, CA, and Michael (Doris) Herman of Milton-Freewater; grandsons, Shawn Herman of Vancouver and Christopher Herman of Milton-Freewater. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Franky, Rudy and Louis.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday from 5-7pm and Saturday from 9am until service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com