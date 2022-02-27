Elizabeth Lorraine Stanton
— February 19, 2022
Elizabeth Lorraine Stanton, born in Royal, Pennsylvania, is at rest in the arms of our Father. She was at home with family. She is preceded in death by her father, George C. Stanton Sr.; her mother, Daisy Mae Wilkins; siblings: Charles, Jack and George C. Jr., Frances, Peggy and Jean. Survived by her children: Diane, Donnie, Sandie, Lorry and Sam. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Rest now Mom, we’ll see you on the other side.
Love your family.