Elizabeth Eileen Lira
April 30, 1946 — March 24, 2021
Elizabeth Eileen “Ticker” (Dutton) Lira, 74, of Milton-Freewater, died Wednesday morning, March 24, 2021, of natural causes surrounded by family.
Eileen was born on April 30, 1946, in Jordan, Montana, the daughter of Beth (Imel) and Orson Dutton. She received her high school diploma from Red Lodge High School in Red Lodge, MT and then moved to Billings, MT in the summer of 1964. She attended Eastern Montana College and worked for a hearing aid company as a receptionist while sharing an apartment with a close girlfriend.
Eileen was married to Dean Olin in 1968. Dean worked driving truck which allowed her to see a great deal of the country. She loved telling stories of seeing the Golden Gate Bridge or the beautiful mountains of Colorado. Dean and Eileen had 2 sons, Bruce and Shawn. Dean and Eileen subsequently divorced. Eileen married Eugene Phillip Murphy in October of 1972 and had two daughters, Colleen and Rebecca. Eileen was widowed following a trucking accident that took Eugene’s life. Her mother-in-law, Irene Riggs, helped her purchase her home in Milton-Freewater, where for 42 years she filled the walls with love, warmth, acceptance and laughter.
Eileen met Apolonio “Polo” Lira in Walla Walla where she worked at The Royal Motor Inn as a waitress and he a chef. At first, she wasn’t impressed with him because she said he was “too cocky” but soon his ceaseless trips on his 10-speed bicycle from Walla Walla to her home in Milton-Freewater ultimately won her over and they were married on December 15, 1978. In 1984, Polo and Eileen threw caution to the wind and took on the adventure of purchasing the family owned and operated, Trapper Drive-In in Bridger, MT where they served Mexican/American cuisine to the local ranching and farming communities. People would come from as far away as Wyoming to get some of her and Polo’s homemade root beer and freshly baked cinnamon rolls. Polo and Eileen ultimately sold the restaurant and moved back to the Milton-Freewater home where she worked as a waitress until her retirement in 2005.
Eileen welcomed any and all into her home with open arms and a full heart. She adored visits from family and friends and looked forward to any of her 15 grandbabies and 20 great grandbabies (not to mention neighborhood kids) running through the front door. She loved watching chickens peck the ground, hanging clothes on the line while listening to the birds, and watching Molly B Polka Party on Saturday nights. Eileen loved church on Sunday, Wednesday night bible study, and hanging on to Rev. Billy Graham’s every word, she loved serving peanut butter and banana sandwiches to her grandbabies, long Sunday drives, planting flowers in her front flower bed and eating black licorice. Prior to her passing Eileen shared dreams of riding her childhood paint colt “Patches”, running as fast as the wind, or watching rodeos on TV. No words can begin to describe the impact she made on so many and she will be sorely missed.
Eileen was a life member of Eastern Star and a member of Faithline Baptist Church for many years.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Polo; sons, Darwin “Bruce” (Connie) Murphy of Milton-Freewater, and Shawn Murphy of West Virginia; daughters, Colleen Kuchinski in Milton-Freewater and Rebecca “Becca” (Eric) Lyle of Eugene, OR; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
A memorial celebration picnic was held with close family and friends at her home on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Cremation has taken place and the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater is assisting the family. Family and friends are asked to make memorials to her home in Milton-Freewater or the charity of their choice.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Walla Walla Community Hospice for their incredible care of Eileen prior to her departure into the arms of her Lord and Savior.