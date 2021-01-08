Elizabeth “Beth” Flanagan
November 19, 1939 — January 3, 2021
With her children at her side, Beth passed away the evening of Sunday, January 3. She was born on November 18, 1939, in Sioux City, Iowa to Delmer and Mariam Murfield.
When Beth was a young child, her parents moved back to White, South Dakota, to be closer to their extended family. She grew up on their farm on the outskirts of this small, close knit town, surrounded by her siblings, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She held wonderful memories from those times. Beth was one of sixteen students in the 1957 graduating class of White High School. She went on to receive a degree from the University of Sioux Falls and began her treasured career as an elementary school teacher. During her fourth year of teaching, a friend set her up on a date with a young man named Jim Flanagan... and so began a true love affair. Beth and Jim were married on November 29, 1963, and their life together moved them from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Yakima, Washington. They eventually settled in Walla Walla in 1974 to raise their three children. Always seen hand in hand, Beth and Jim remained devoted to each other until Jim’s passing in 2001.
Beth loved being part of the community of Walla Walla. Although she had retired from teaching over 20 years ago, her face still lit up whenever she ran into one of her former students from Berney Elementary. As a stylish dresser (and a bit of a shopaholic), she was well known at the clothing stores around town. She greeted everyone with a smile and always took the time to chat with those she encountered throughout her day.
Beth loved an adventure or an outing. Over the years, her various health conditions took a toll on her little body, but she never complained about her circumstances. She refused to allow her health challenges hold her back or dampen her outlook on life. The strength and grace she demonstrated are just a couple of the reasons why her children and grandchild admired her so very much. Beth also loved spending time with her wonderful friends. We would like to thank them for providing our mom with so many good times over the years. Finally, a special thank you to the ICU staff at St. Mary’s. We will never forget the care and compassion they gave our mother in her final days.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Debra and her husband, Joseph Schober of Seattle, WA; her son, Cary and his wife Monica Flanagan of Chandler, AZ; her grandchildren, William, Quinn, Elizabeth and James; her siblings, Doug Murfield, Alice Reinich, Louisette Ogden and Keith Murfield. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jim Flanagan; her son, Todd Flanagan; her parents, Delmer and Mariam Murfield; and her brother, William Murfield.
A rosary will be held Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 pm, at the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:00 am. Unfortunately due to COVID restrictions, Beth’s rosary service and funeral mass will be private ceremonies. However, we appreciate you keeping her in your thoughts and prayers.
Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Berney Elementary through the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.