Elizabeth B. Curtis
— Jan. 3, 2020
Elizabeth (“Liz”) B. Curtis passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, in Walla Walla at the age of 80.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard (“Rick”) Curtis and her parents, Homer and Margaret McEntire.
Liz was raised on a dairy farm in Brownsmead, OR (a town named after her uncle William Brown who diked the town as a civil engineer). Her early life on the farm inspired her first career and, upon graduating from OSU, she began work as an extension agent for Grant Co. where she met and married Rick, the love of her life, in 1963. Prior to this, another experience which shaped her outlook and gave her a global perspective, was her service in post-war France assisting in a workcamp near Colmar as a member of the American Friends Service Committee. Subsequently, international travel remained a constant part of her life and, in total, she traveled to some 50 countries.
Liz was an active member of the Lutheran church and she served as church organist for many years. A life-long educator, she used her BA in Education and MA in Counseling to touch the lives of many young people across Oregon, and was named 1995 Oregon High School Counselor of the year by the Oregon School Counselor Association (OSCA). Relatedly, she strived to advance the field of Counseling, serving as President of the OSCA (1996 - 97) and was later awarded the Leona E. Tyler Award. Liz dedicated her time to numerous organizations and philanthropic endeavors including 4-H, Morrow Co. Fair & Rodeo, AAUW, PEO, Hospice, and Public Broadcasting fundraising.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Kim) of Athena and Ken of Tokyo; grandsons, Cody (Amee) of Boring and Travis (Caitlyn) of Athena; and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her life will be held at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 325 SW 6th. Ave., Milton-Freewater, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Liz Curtis may be made to Hospice and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com