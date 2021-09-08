Elizabeth Ann Popp
November 18, 1929 — August 29, 2021
Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Popp, passed away in the early hours of August 29, 2021, in the compassionate care of the Odd Fellows of Walla Walla nursing staff and Hospice of Walla Walla.
Betty was born to Slovak immigrants Adam and Mary (Repko) Voytek, on November 18, 1929, in Tarentum, Pennsylvania. Betty soon thereafter moved to Oregon with her family and settled on Roger Mountain, near the parish of Our Lady of Lourdes. After a few years on the farm, the family moved to nearby Scio, where Betty completed high school. She lived in Albany, Oregon where she began her nearly 50 career in banking, moving to and working later in Mt. Angel, Oregon and Woodburn, Oregon.
After retirement, Betty followed her daughter Kathryn (Wellman) Elmenhurst to Walla Walla, to be with her grandchildren, attending countless sporting and school events. The students at DeSales even created a “Grandma--Betty” cheer heard frequently at volleyball games.
Betty knew no stranger. One of her greatest joys was spontaneously offering a compliment just to make someone smile. Weekly grocery shopping was easily a two-hour event, spending more time chatting with customers and clerks than actual shopping. Those who knew Betty also knew she had quite a sassy sense of humor, with little to no filter. Rarely a mystery as to what she was thinking, Betty freely offered her unsolicited opinion on anything from politics to fashion sense!
Betty’s huge heart was filled with love for her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter, her friends and her church, as well as animals-- both domestic and wild. And of course, also the occasional box of Mrs. Sees chocolate candy, (soft centers only).
Betty is survived by her former husband, Richard Wellman (Elaine) of Gleneden Beach, Oregon; her son, Edward McReynolds and his wife Anita Grinich of Bend, Oregon; her daughter, Kathryn (Wellman) Elmenhurst and her husband Dale of Walla Walla; her grandchildren: Claire (Elmenhurst) Moxley and her husband Dennis (DJ) of Portland, Oregon, Paul Elmenhurst of Walla Walla, Andrew Elmenhurst of Missoula, Montana, Amy Elmenhurst of Seattle, Washington, and Luke Elmenhurst of Walla Walla. Finally, she is survived by her great-granddaughter, Leona Moxley of Portland, Oregon. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Mary (Repko) Voytek; her brothers, Joseph and Robert; and two infant brothers; as well as her husbands, Jack McReynolds and Stewart Popp.
Betty will be interned at the Our Lady of Lourdes cemetery in Oregon this fall.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Angel Abbey, Blue Mountain Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice.