Elizabeth Ann Dilts
March 21, 1934 — October 28, 2021
Elizabeth Ann Dilts (Beth Ann) of Walla Walla, passed away October 28, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center at the age of 87. She was born at the old WW General Hospital on Alvarado Terrace, on March 21, 1934, to parents Bert and Fredie Brinker and big brother Bob. The family lived in College Place and her father was co-owner of Williams Lumber Co before starting the family business of Brinker Brother’s Hardware in Milton-Freewater.
She was active in many Walla Walla High School clubs, was a counsellor at Camp Kiwanis and her two favorite childhood pets were “Hoppy” the rabbit and their cat “General”. She attended both the University of Oregon and Portland State in the early part of the 1950s before meeting and marrying David C. Dilts. They married on April 24, 1955, and she later flew to Shannon Ireland to meet Dave and then traveled on to Wiesbaden, Germany where Dave was stationed in the U.S. Airforce. This was a considerable accomplishment for her as she had a great aversion to flying, elevators or heights of any kind. Understandably, when they came back to the states, 1 year later, it was aboard a ship with their Scottish terrier. “Fritz”.
Beth Ann was a unique person: kind and loving, generous to a fault, and always outspoken. She loved a good joke and could remember them forever (and kept repeating them). She became enamored with bears after her son Dan’s football career, playing for the University of Montana Grizzlies. While raising her children, she was an avid original/charter member of the Tuesday-Friday Bridge Club, charter member of the FT chapter of the P.E.O. sisterhood (later moving the AD chapter), Cub Scout den mother, Bluebird leader, Cystic Fibrosis Auxiliary, and the soup and pie luncheon team of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (to name just a few). She returned to college and graduated in 1985 (at the age of 52) with a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. She then entered the workforce and worked in a few of the Long-Term Care facilities in the area. She loved sewing, crafting, and spending time with her many pets rescued from the humane society or various places around the county. She loved spending time at Priest Lake as well as playing bridge with just about anyone, but most of all decorating for any and every holiday known to man! Her friendships ran deep, and many would tell you that “she was my best friend”. She was also a cancer survivor.
She is survived by her brother, Bob and his wife Joanne; her son, Dan and his wife Teresa; numerous grandchildren with their spouses and children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces/nephews/cousins, along with many lifelong and close friends, and also her God-daughters, Dena Blevins and Christy Drumheller. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; daughter, Dana; and her parents, Bert and Fredie.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00am at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater with a private family graveside service following. A Celebration of Life will be held for Beth Ann on Friday, December 3, 2021, from 1-3:00 pm at the Walla Walla Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Alzheimer's Foundation, American Cancer Association, or the Friends of Walla Walla.