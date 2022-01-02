Eldyn J. Streff
May 30, 1930 — December 17, 2021
Eldyn John Streff, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died Dec. 17 at a care facility in Roanoke, VA. He was 91 and had been healthy and active, walking for nearly an hour every morning, until near his 90th birthday, when he began suffering from dementia and Parkinsons disease.
Eldyn died less than a day after being told of the death of his wife of 65 years, Monica.
His family remembers Eldyn as a loving father and grandfather. Growing up with few advantages, he dedicated himself to putting each of his five children through college and they often voiced their love and admiration of him. His daughter, Pam, won a 5th grade essay contest praising her “top pop.”
Eldyn was born on a farm outside Salem, South Dakota, on May 30, 1930, the son of John and Anna (Hoenscheid) Streff, immigrants from Germany. After graduation from high school, he began working for the International Harvester Company in Sioux Falls. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1951 and served four years in Germany and France as a clerk typist. After his service, he returned to his same job, and met Monica Anne Schwebach, a registered nurse from nearby Dell Rapids. They married in 1956 and raised five children.
As International Harvester went through restructurings, they moved from Sioux Falls to Huron, S.D., then Walla Walla, Wash.; Pleasanton, Calif.; Plano, Texas; and finally Olathe, Kan.; where they retired in 1986.
Eldyn retained the love for sports he gained as a baseball, football, and basketball player at Saint Mary’s High School, coaching little league baseball for his son, playing golf and being the biggest fan for his grandchildren’s sports teams and the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. He loved history, especially of World War II, and he and Monica were long time members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, volunteering in the parish’s accounting department.
Eldyn and Monica lived in their family home in Olathe until they became frail, then moved to an apartment and then a care facility, and then in May 2021, to be near their children at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia.
Eldyn is survived by his son, Mike Streff and daughter-in-law Sara Streff of Moneta, VA.; daughter, Pam Streff of Moneta; daughter, Susan Heyroth and son-in-law Pete Heyroth of Moneta; daughter, Sally Buzbee of Washington DC and daughter Mary Jane Baker and son-in-law Tom Baker of Kansas City, MO; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson. His parents John and Anna Streff of Salem and his sisters, Yvonne Streff, and Janice Dickey; and an infant granddaughter, Anne Marie Buzbee preceded him in death.
A memorial service for Monica and Eldyn will be held in the summer. Donations can be sent to Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe.