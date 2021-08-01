Eileen (Riehl) Thorne
August 29, 1933 — July 22, 2021
Eileen Thorne, 87, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, at home in Walla Walla with her husband by her side. She was born to Henry and Mary (Gallo) Riehl on August 29, 1933, in Walla Walla. Eileen attended local schools and graduated from WA-Hi in 1951. While attending high school, she met William (Bill) Thorne through a family friend. The two were married on August 16, 1952, at St. Francis Catholic Church. They were blessed with two children: Ross and Cindy.
Starting out life together with Bill, a United States Navy Construction Battalion Seabee, she was uprooted and moved to naval bases in California, Rhode Island, and Morocco. While abroad, Eileen enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and collecting keepsakes from all the countries they visited. She was a proud military wife throughout Bill’s twenty years of service. After Bill’s retirement, the family returned to Walla Walla.
Being an excellent typist, she found work in the classifieds department of the Walla Walla Union Bulletin. She retired after 15 years to spend time with her grandchildren.
Eileen enjoyed all sports, but particularly loved golfing with Bill and the Ladies’ Golf League. Her other hobbies included baking, reading, and gardening. She also enjoyed countless hours watching her grandchildren participate in sports and school activities. She had a strong Catholic faith and was a lifelong member of St. Francis Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joanne Taylor; and brother, Jerry Jones. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her children, Cindy (Jeff) Akins and Ross (Toni) Thorne; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Walla Walla Community Hospice and Silvia and Bernardo Bautista for the care she received in her final weeks at home.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, August 16, 2021, 4:30 PM at St. Francis Catholic Church with Father Matthew Nicks, celebrating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be may to DeSales Catholic School through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and Family are invited to sin the online guest book at: www.herringgroseclose.com.