Edwin Everett Teall
April 22, 1936 — August 24, 2021
Edwin Everett Teall, age 85, passed away on August 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 22, 1936, in the Walla Walla Blue Mountain Sanitarium, which later became the Walla Walla General Hospital. He was the son of Margaret E. Daves and Edwin H. Teall.
Unfortunately, Edwin never got to know his father as his father was accidently killed by a falling tree in the mountains when Edwin was only three years old. Later his mother married again to Carl Britain, where as later Edwin learned the shoe repair trade as Carl was the owner of Britts Shoe Repair. Young Edwin, which was often called, “Sonny” started working in the shoe shop dusting the machines and sweeping the floor at the end of the business day. Carl was a wonderful stepfather and took a very active interest in young Edwin. Edwin would later say in life, “his step dad took more of an interest in his activities than his mother did.”
While Edwin was attending Green Park School, he took interest in playing the trumpet which was a happy moment for his dad (Carl) as he played the drums professionally in his spare time. Edwin continued to play all thru High School (WA-HI). While working for his dad in the shoe repair business, he developed a business of dying shoes to match the bride and bridesmaids’ dresses. At that time all the shoe stores would tell their customers to take their shoes to Britt’s to have them dyed.
In 1955 Edwin graduated from WA-HI and entered the Air Force where he became a radar operator and was stationed at Colville, WA., Puntzi Mt. BC; Canada, and Bedford VA. While stationed in Bedford, VA he met his and dated a local girl named, “Frenchie” Boone. Frenchie and her family were direct descendants of Daniel Boone and many a good time was spent with the family. The Boone Family more or less adopted Edwin because he was so far from home. In 1960 after spending 4 ½ years in the Air Force, Edwin’s enlistment was over and Edwin came home to Walla Walla where he met and married Diane Underwood. They were married for 16 years before getting divorced. During those 16 years she gave birth to a son, Timothy Edwin Teall (Chely), and a daughter, Lori Lynn Teall (Jerry). In February 1962, he went to work as a Corrections Officer at the penitentiary and retired 37 years later. He then became a Construction Escort Officer and after 10 years, he retired from that job.
In 1980 Ed married the love of his life, Doreen Marie Ruley. They were made for each other and have been married for 41 years. Ed was a RVer and they traveled many places together. The Oregon and Washington coast many times, Canada, most national parks northwestern, Branson; MO, and in 2018 across the USA and back, spending 3 ½ months on the road. Ed was a Good Sam Club; life member, Elks Lodge #287; life member, Masonic Lodge Blue Mt.13; life member, 32-degree Scottish Freemason, and a life member of El Katif Shrine; Spokane WA. He and Doreen were active members of the Blue Mountain Good Sams; Pendleton OR.
A graveside internment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11am.