Edwin Abner Brown
April 10, 1920 — September 14, 2021
Edwin Abner Brown went to be with Jesus, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walla Walla.
He was 101 ½ years of age.
Edwin Brown was born in Delta, Colorado, on April 10, 1920, to Lawrence Elroy Brown and Ellen Emily Markley Brown. He was the fifth child to a family of eight children. First child was a still born, LeNore Richards, Carrol Brown, Lee Brown, Edwin, Ellen Maxine Rogers, Earl Brown and Bertha Brown. He was preceded in death by all of his siblings.
In 1925, Edwin started kindergarten in Oakland, California, but the family moved to Hugo, Oregon in 1926, where he finished his schooling, graduating second in his class. After high school, Edwin enrolled in Curtis-Wright Technical Institute in Glendale, California, where he received his Airplane Mechanic Certification. In 1941, he moved to Seattle, Washington where he worked for Boeing Aircraft and made $1.19 an hour. Edwin volunteered, to serve in the U.S. Navy from March 1942 to December 1945, when he was Honorably Discharged. While in the Navy, he served in Yreka, California for 2 months after completing boot camp. He went on to serve in the Gilbert and Marshal Islands in the South Pacific where he worked on OS2U 3s, B24s, PBYs and PB4Y 4s. He also made Chief Machinist Mate and from there chose to attend and completed Jet school in Memphis, Tennessee in August 1945.
Edwin met his bride, Betty Lucas from Portland, Oregon in 1942, right before serving in the Navy. They were married February 14, 1946, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Portland, Oregon. This year they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. After getting married, Edwin and Betty moved to Seattle, where he learned the art of carpentry from Mr. Ralph Cunningham. They resided there for 5 years before returning to Portland. Upon his return in 1951, Edwin purchased a working share at Linnton Plywood where he worked his way up to becoming the Purchasing Agent. He retired from there in 1981. Edwin was a member of the American Legion Post 1 in Portland. He was also a member of Manna House Church since 1978.
In 2016 they moved to Walla Walla, living at Wheatland Village and attending Life Church. During his lifetime, Edwin built his family 3 homes and an activity room that was modeled after a log cabin in Wyoming. Woodworking was a great pastime of his. He would never pass up a cup of coffee followed by a maple bar. Edwin loved to laugh and was always ready to hear a good joke.
In 1969, Edwin Brown’s greatest decision was made. He asked Jesus Christ to be the Lord of his life while attending Sauvie Island Community Church and from there hosted Bible studies for many years in their home after that. His relationship with Jesus was what fueled him the rest of his life. And the importance of being grateful to God for all family and all the blessings Jesus has given us.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Betty Brown; his three sons and two daughters-in-law, Neal and Charlotte Brown, Alan Brown, and Ed and Susan Brown; his five grandchildren, Marisa Erven, Bethany Barnett, Zachery Brown, Rachel Adams, and Chloe Brown; his seven great-grandchildren, Ariana Adams, Kiara Adams, Bradley Brown, Estherlyn Barnett, Adleigh Barnett, Maverick Brown and Isabel Barnett.
There will be a Celebration of Edwin A. Brown’s life held on Saturday, Oct 23 at 12 noon at Sauvie Island Community Church in Portland, OR. An additional celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 30 at 10:30AM at Life Church in Walla Walla.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Edwin’s honor, may be made to Life Church of Walla Walla through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362