Edward William Shinner Jr
— January 8, 2021
Edward William Shinner Jr. (Ed), 57, of Milton-Freewater, died in an automobile accident on January 8. He is survived by his wife, Janice; their son, Sammy; and two step-sons, Tyler Frame and Kyle Frame; along with four grandchildren.
Born in San Jose, Ed spent time in New York, among other places, eventually choosing to settle in Milton-Freewater, where he worked as a Medicare insurance agent. He married Janice Erickson in June of 2001, and their son Sammy was born in May of 2002. Some of their favorite memories of him are trips to the beach, which he loved.
Ed also loved kids, and the feeling was mutual. A member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Ed was very involved with Sammy’s school, Walla Walla Valley Academy, driving bus for countless games and trips and supporting the school on a daily basis after the pandemic started.
It is a measure of the students’ regard for him that, on the day after Ed’s passing, more than half the student body showed up at the school’s fire bowl to remember him. Many of those students shared stories of ways he had helped their families through difficult times (such as helping them move) or times he had bought dinner for an entire team.
The memories around the firebowl ended the same way those after-game dinners often did, with everyone taking up the chant of “Ed. Ed, Ed. Ed….”
Services take place Saturday night, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. at the Milton-Freewater Drive-in. Donations in Ed’s honor may be made to support Janice and Sammy or the #GiveLikeEd Shinner Memorial Scholarship Fund @ WWVA. To make a donation contact WWVA at 509-525-1050 or visit WWVA.org.