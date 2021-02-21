Edward L. Spence
June 5, 1939 — February 17, 2021
Edward L. “Ed” Spence, Milton-Freewater, Oregon passed away February 17, 2021, at Cascade Valley Assisted Living in Milton-Freewater at the age of 81 years. Graveside services will be Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Private family memorial service will be at 3:00 P.M. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater in charge of arrangements.
Ed was born June 5, 1939, in Emmett, Idaho the son of Floyd and Dorothy Rynearson Spence. He moved to Milton-Freewater in the early 1960s. He met Patricia Moon while working at Rogers Walla Walla Cannery and the couple were married in Lewiston, Idaho on November 22, 1963. The couple lived in various places before settling on the Old Milton Highway in 1965. With the help of all their kids, Ed and Pat farmed and raised livestock to feed the ever-growing family. He worked long hours during the packing season at Rogers, American Fine Foods, Chiquita and Seneca. He was sent to Payette, Idaho and Ontario, OR to troubleshoot for canneries there as well. He knew his work inside and out and his crew affectionately called him “Boss.”
Ed was a skillful builder and welder. There was nothing he couldn’t build, fix or repair. He taught his kids that a good work ethic would carry them well in life and demanded your best effort. He was a mentally and physically strong man who could do just about anything. He was also an excellent gardener, having learned from his father and father-in-law.
Ed was happiest while spending time at his Tollgate cabin which he purchased in 1987 and kept until recently. He spent many many years in the Blue Mountains cutting firewood and hunting mushrooms. Ed was also a skillful hunter, a tradition his kids and grandchildren carry on to this day.
He was a member of BPOE #2146.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Spence; sons, Rick Spence, Jeff Moon, Edward L. Spence II, Rob Spence; daughters, Chris Sichmeller, Toni Shattenberg; brothers, Ron, Fred and Bud Spence; a sister, Glenna Muirbrook; 28 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Russ Moon and David Spence.