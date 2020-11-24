Edward John Schneider
October 2, 1929 — November 13, 2020
Edward John Schneider, 91, passed peacefully on Nov. 13, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 2, 1929, in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI to Siebert and Hedwig Schneider. He graduated from General Motors Institute and the University of Michigan with a Bachelors’ Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters’ Degree in Industrial Engineering. He served as an officer in the United States Air Force from 1954-1956. Ed had a long & successful career in the power supply industry. In 1988, Ed co-founded Unipower Corporation where he served as Executive Director with responsibility for Strategic Planning, Marketing and International Sales. In 1993, Uni power was recognized by Inc. Magazine in their INC 500 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Ed retired from Unipower in 1998 at age 68.
In 1999, Ed met Helen Logan while on an international cruise. They were married in Walla Walla in 2000 and spent most of their married life as active members of the community. Ed loved Walla Walla, and spent hours chronicling life in the valley through his photos and e-mails.
Ed & Helen enjoyed being members of “Four Seasons” social club & Ed enjoyed picking up his golf game as a member of the Walla Walla Country Club. Ed loved the outdoors, gardening, tennis, skiing, boating & was an avid follower of his favorite sports teams. He & Helen both had a passion for history & continued their love for learning as they traveled the world. There were many interesting trips, but they found the warmth of the people and the good weather in Mexico particularly appealing. They became founding directors of the Harkness Institute in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. Together, they helped many students of Harkness with post graduate studies in the United States.
Ed will be remembered for his contagious zest for life, for being a great storyteller, an energetic communicator, and a true patriot. His family will always remember his enthusiasm and positivity & are forever thankful for the joy, wisdom, and love that he shared.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Helen; two step-daughters: Laura Bethel (Dale) and Valerie Davies (Timothy); step-grandson, Andy Bethel (Gabrielle); three daughters: Joy Watford (Mark), Janet Bell (Michael) and Jennifer Miller (Randall); six grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Lillian; his daughter, Jill Jones; and his son-in-law, Gary Jones. He touched many lives in his 91 years and he will be dearly missed.
Ed was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and possessed a strong faith.
A celebration of his life will be held in Spring 2021. Donations in memory of Ed can be made to a charity of your choice.