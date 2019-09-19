Edward (Ed) Tomczek
September 19, 1930 — September 10, 2019
The world lost one of the most caring, giving souls on September 10, nine days before his 89th birthday.
Ed was a longtime resident of Milton Freewater. There wasn’t anyone he didn’t know or would have wanted to get to know. He taught elementary school for many years after graduating from LaSierra College and sold Fuller Brushes door-to-door in this Walla Walla Valley. He married his college sweetheart Myrtle (Zachary) in 1953 and would have celebrated their 66th anniversary this October.
His heart was huge for each and every one of his 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; he’s eyes would sparkle every time one entered the room.
He leaves behind his wife, Myrtle; daughters: Nancy Steen (Greg), Marcia Vixie (Bill), Beverley Seibold (Kelven;) and son, Dan Tomczek (Renee); sister, Jo Marie Luke (Mick); and numerous nieces, nephews and several cousins. He had a huge heart for each of them and loved getting together for family chats.
Please, we’d love you to join us for conversation and memories on September 28, at the University SDA Church, 212 SW 4th, College Place, Fellowship Room from 3:00 – 4:30.
In lieu of flowers the family requests, donations be made to: Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 140 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352. The family thanks Chaplaincy for the wonderful care Dad received his last few days.
Dad left this message: “Maybe you received one of the many gospel leaflets, I passed out, over 50K.” “God is merciful and will save.” He shared the gospel with all he could. He asked that we share this leaflet with you.
The Gospel is Not Good Advice!
It is good news! Advice is something I should do, but news concerns something already done, and done by someone else. The gospel is the good news that all God requires of me for time and eternity has already been achieved by Himself in the person of His Son, and that this achievement is credited to anyone, however vile, who believes the news. Are you aware of the exact date of your death? Three o’clock, black Friday, A.D. 31. Christ represented the whole human race, and when He died, legally the whole world died. We were ruined ages before, without our personal participation, by the first Adam. At Calvary, again without our personal participation we were redeemed by the second Adam. He was made what He was not, that we might be made what we are not. Despite my sin and selfishness, there is no need for me to try and reconcile God. He is already reconciled, and asks us. “Be ye reconciled.” God is offering something, not demanding something. My standing before God depends on my acceptance of what Christ has done, not on what I am doing. For though the law represents a perfect standard, it is powerless to impart to us a perfect standing. “The believer is not called upon to make his peace with God: he never has nor ever can do this. He is to accept Christ as his peace, for with Christ is God and peace.” “You need not be anxious about what God thinks of you, but only what God thinks of Christ your substitute.” Are you “thinking that you must be free from sin before you trust His power to save?... Come to Jesus, and receive rest and peace ... Jesus loves to have us come to Him, just as we are - sinful, helpless, dependent.” There are two aspects of Christ’s work - that which He did for us, and the work He does in us. The first is already complete and we are accepted by God. We do not fall from grace because we err. A million stumblings on the road to the New Jerusalem fail to bring the slightest whit of condemnation. But the second which is His work in us, is never complete in this life. While my standing before God depends on what Christ has done for me, and not on that which He does in me, it is also true that the second work is evidence that I have received the first. Luther declared that the Christian is “always a sinner, always a penitent, and always right with God,” The divine plan involves our complete rescue from sin... from its guilt, its power and as presence. Our acceptance of Calvary brings the first, our dependence upon the living Christ brings the second, and His return accomplishes the last. The work is His, though received by our faith. Objectively Christ is all, subjectively faith is all. Look back to the Cross - that brings the faith that justifies: look forward to the Coming - that brings the hope which sanctifies; look upward to the Throne - that brings the love which satisfies.
Good News Indeed! Des Ford