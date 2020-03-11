Edward (Ed) Harri, Jr
July 8, 1946 — March 1, 2020
Edward (Ed) Harri, Jr. passed away in Salem, OR on March 1, 2020. Ed was born in Duluth, MN on July 8, 1946, to Dr. Edward and Elsa Harri. The family moved shortly thereafter, and he was raised in Dayton, WA along with his sister, Elizabeth, and his brother, James.
Ed earned degrees from Walla Walla College (BA), Montana State University (MSAS), and Willamette University College of Law (JD). In 1971, Ed and Pat Tonole were married and raised three children: Ed (III), Elizabeth, and Erin.
Ed started his career as a law clerk for the Oregon Supreme Court and served as deputy district attorney in Linn County, Oregon. In 1986, he began teaching at Willamette University College of Law, where he was a professor of legal research and writing for 34 years and assistant dean of student affairs for over 20 years. The students selected him as “Teacher of the Year” in 1998 and 2014. Ed also practiced as an attorney throughout his career and served on many college and statewide committees. In 2014, he was awarded the Oregon State Bar Membership Services Award for his extensive contributions to the field.
Two of Ed’s great passions were art and cars. In 1993, Ed and Pat opened the Wenaha Gallery in Dayton, WA. Everyone who knew him was aware of his passion for Cadillacs. His favorite places were a family farm in Dayton, WA and a family cabin on Fall Lake in Northern Minnesota.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Ed (Kathleen), Elizabeth Erler (Rodney), and Erin; his brother, Dr. James Harri (Mary); five granddaughters; and 13 nieces and nephews. Services were held in Salem, OR and Interment in Dayton, WA.
Donations may be made to Blue Mountain Heritage Society, PO Box 163, Dayton, WA., or to Liberty House in Salem, OR (libertyhousecenter.org).