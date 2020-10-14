April 11, 1918 — October 2, 2020
Edna May Sanders was born at home in Portland, OR, on April 11, 1918, to Herman and Sarah Sandberg and departed this life peacefully at her daughter Sally’s home, in Portland, on October 2, 2020. She was a remarkable, vibrant, and beautiful woman throughout her life. People often remarked on her graceful beauty even into her late 90’s.
Edna showed her speaking and leadership ability from an early age. The family had moved to Pendleton, OR, where her father Herman was a premier saddle maker at Hamley’s. As a 4th grader, she won a city-wide declamatory contest. After a few years, the family returned to Portland, where she attended and graduated from Jefferson High School and spent the rest of her life.
Following the conclusion of WWII, she met and married Richard Sanders, who preceded her in death. Together they had two daughters, Susan and Sally, and one son Richard.
Her leadership ability followed throughout her life when she became an independent businesswoman with over 300 sales reps under her mentorship in the crystal and fine china business. She had incredible stamina and health, officially retiring at 75 but continuing part-time for one of her son-in-law’s businesses until she was 84.
She showed her creative talents as a seamstress and cook, and at 74, she took watercolor lessons. Her paintings filled her family’s and friends’ walls. Always the entrepreneur, in her early 90’s she began a small side business of painting greeting cards that she sold in a friend’s nail shop.
First and foremost, however, was her family—her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful role model, our loving safety net, and best friend who was always up for an adventure.
Edna was known for her cheerful attitude, witty sense of humor, and quick comebacks. Although she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, she had a strong Christian faith and is now resting in Jesus.
She is survived by her three children—Susan Gardner (Bob), Sally Wilson (Tom), Richard Sanders (Sally); six grandchildren—Libby Uglesich (James), Tommy Wilson (LaVeta), Montgomery Gardner, Michael Gardner, Geoff Sanders Yazetta, and Matthew Sanders Yazetta; and three great-grandchildren—Zane, Lilah, and Archer Uglesich.