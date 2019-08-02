Edna “Bitzi” Baxter
July 2, 1945 — July 31, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Edna “Bitzi” Baxter, 74, died July 31, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Hubbard Rogg Funeral Home, 111 S 2nd, Dayton.
