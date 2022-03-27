Edmund R. Gienger
October 20, 1932 — March 10, 2022
Edmund R Gienger passed to rest on March 10, 2022, at the age of 89, with family and loved ones by his side. It was his great joy in life to serve God as a husband, father, and Pastor to many congregations. His life was spent building families and friendships, homes and churches, congregations and communities.
Ed was born in North Dakota on October 20, 1932, son of Paul and Martha Gienger. On November 26, 1953, he married Allegra Lang, his wife of 68 years.
He is survived by his wife, Allegra; four children: Dean, Lynae, LoAnn, and Lonny; as well as 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Ed served as a teacher, coach, and pastored congregations in the Seventh-day Adventist Church for over 40 years. He spent his retired years in College Place.
Into His hands we commend your spirit Ed, your legacy lives on, flourishing in the family and friends left behind. The golden morning is fast approaching!
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 16, at 3PM at the Walla Walla City SDA Church, 2133 Howard St, Walla Walla.