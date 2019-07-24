Edith Mae Fusselman
December 9, 1934 — July 20, 2019
Edith Mae Fusselman of Milton-Freewater, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Milton-Freewater Health and Rehabilitation at the age of 84 years. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 342 S. Wilbur in Walla Walla. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery in Milton-Freewater. A potluck reception will be held at the church following the services. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Edith Mae Billings was born in, Antlers, Pushmataha County, Oklahoma on December 9, 1934, to Paul Daniel and Edith Irene Billings, followed by two brothers, Paul Melvin and James Monroe.
Edith’s first few years were spent in Oklahoma until they moved to Southern California for a short time. They then moved to Spray, Oregon, where she attended school from the eighth grade, graduating from Spray High School.
In 1953, Edith married Jacob Peabody to whom three children were born: Beverly Elaine, Eddie Lee, and Lisa Renee. That marriage ended in 1963. February 8, 1964, Edith married Victor Fusselman, who had two children, Victor Jr, and Evelyn Cheryl. The following year, a son, Jeffrey Wayne, was born to this couple.
Edith worked at various jobs including a branch of agriculture for the federal government. She was an avid bowler, going to state tournaments and was a bowling instructor. Edith owned and operated John Day Music Store and later was operator of the John Day Sea Food Market. Edith spent many years as a baby sitter.
Edith taught Sunday school in the Assembly of God Church where she was a faithful member most of her life. Edith loved music and learned guitar, mandolin, and accordion. Edith and Victor sang specials at church and funerals, and ministered at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla.
Edith entered Cascade Assisted Living in July 2017. Later that year she transferred to Milton- Freewater Health and Rehabilitation where she passed away on July 20, 2019.
Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Edith; and grandson, Byron Fusselman. She is survived by her husband, Victor; six children, two brothers, 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com