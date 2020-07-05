Edith A. Waite
September 20, 1918 — June 25, 2020
Edith Waite, known to the family member as grandma uva, passed at her home on June 25, 2020, at the age of 101.
Her spirit is carried on by her three sons, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, a great-great grandson, two siblings, and extended family and friends from all walks of life. Edith is reunited with her husband, James (Jim) Waite.
Her life began on a small farm on September 20, 1918, near Renfrow in Oklahoma. As high wind and choking dust swept Oklahoma, the family relocated West to Ontario, Oregon in search of work and better living conditions. Edith was a strong believer in education, and that was a testament of her earning a teaching certificate in 1939 from Lewiston Normal School, where she met and fell in love with her to be husband Jim, a fellow student. She taught for two school years in a one-room elementary school near Midville, ID, describing the experience as unforgettable.
Edith and Jim wanted to begin their lives together, and on December 21, 1940, they said yes to their love for each other in Payette, Idaho. Not too long after their marriage they moved to Missoula, Montana, their family grew, and Edith dedicated her time to one of the most fulfilling jobs in the world, caring for her loved ones. In the mid-50s she and Jim made their home in El Centro, California, where they built a warm and supporting life for their three sons, who are now retired engineers.
Edith and Jim were adventurous and loved the outdoors. After Jim retired in 1975, they spent 20 years of travelling in an RV to Tagish Lake in the Yukon to fish. Through their travels, they met and created long lasting friendships. Edith loved to can, so while in Tagish, she canned lake trout they caught and wild cranberries they picked. In 1993, Edith and Jim moved to Walla Walla where they continued to pursue their love for the outdoors by hiking and hunting in the nearby mountains.
A teacher at heart, Edith would always have a book by her bed side, a newspaper by her kitchen table, and the cross word puzzle by her chair in the living room. She loved growing flowers, roses and other plants and remained active in her garden until in her mid-nineties. There were many nights where one would think a thief was trying to steal her flowers, but it was Edith, she loved her flower garden so much that she would be out watering and tending to it by flashlight well after dark.
Edith lived through the Dust Bowl, Spanish flu, the Roaring Twenties, The Great Depression, World War II, and the great changes in the 60s and 70s. She watched and experienced the evolution of technology from the radio to the smart phone. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Edith influenced many people, too many to list, and she is missed by all.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com in place of submitting a donation.