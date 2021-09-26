Echo Jean Johnson
January 15, 1926— September 18, 2021
Echo Jean Johnson, 95, died September 18, 2021, in College Place. She was born on January 15, 1926, to Charles and Gertrude (Matthews) McClenahan in Spokane, WA.
Echo attended Walla Walla College where she received her degree and then became a registered nurse. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting. She was a member of the Walla Walla University Church, and was a leader of the Sewing 4-H Club.
In 1947 Echo married Ordell Johnson, in College Place.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Rasmussen; her son, Bob Johnson; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ordell Johnson.
Her family asks that memorial contributions be made to SonBridge. No services will be held at her request. Family and friends may share memories of Echo and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.