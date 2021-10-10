Earleene Perkins
May 1, 1939 — September 24, 2021
Earleene Perkins passed away Friday afternoon, September 24, 2021, at the age of 82, while a resident of Odd Fellows. Her health had been declining the last few years, but she remained mentally sharp and fun to visit.
She was born in Weiser, Idaho on May 1, 1939, to Oren and Ellen Downs. The family moved a couple times before settling in College Place, in the 50s.
She married John Riggle in 1955. They later divorced. She married Gene Blackman in 1961. She again divorced a few years later. She met Alden (Sonny) Perkins and they later married in 1972 after a long engagement. They divorced in 1998 but remained close friends after that.
She worked for Sears, Lamb-Weston, and later for Iowa Beef before physical limits forced her to retire.
She enjoyed pool exercises and playing cards with friends and family at the YMCA before her health started deteriorating. Her last few years were spent at Odd Fellows where she enjoyed interacting with the care givers and visits with her family. She played cards on most Friday nights with friends and family before COVID affected visits.
She loved fast cars and owned a few Mustangs.
She is survived by brothers, Gary Downs (June) and Edward Downs; and sisters, Betty Greene (Alan) and Marilyn Ford (Bill); her son, Steve Riggle (Dee Ana); twins, Barry Blackman (Chris) and Sharry Kohler; and daughter, Roxi Holderman (Kyle); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Deloris Stubblefield and Glorene Blackman.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, October 22, 2021 at the French Town Hall from 4-7pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com