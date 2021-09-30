Earle Marvin
July 24, 1943 — August 30, 2021
Earle Marvin passed away on August 30, 2021, at the hospital in Portland, Oregon after fracturing his femur while battling pneumonia with his children by his side.
Earle Dedrick Marvin, was born on July 24, 1943, in New York, NY. to Helen D. Marvin and S. Stephen Marvin. He lived in Poughkeepsie, NY, through the first eight years of his life then his parents moved to DeLand, FL. He graduated from DeLand High School in 1961, and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Clemson University in 1965.
His first employment with the Florida State Road Department was short lived as he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 to avoid being drafted into the Army. Upon completion of basic training, he went on to officer training where he earned his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant. He spent 12 years on active duty in the Air Force Civil Engineering career field serving in multiple locations in the continental U.S., Alaska, and in West Berlin, Germany. He completed 20 years of military service to his country by serving 8 additional years in the Washington Air National Guard, retiring as a Major.
Upon conclusion of Air Force active duty in 1978, he was hired at the Hanford Site working first as a Facilities Engineer then later as a Contracts Administrator. Earle spent 29 years on the Hanford Site working for such government contractors as J.A. Jones, Kaiser Engineers, and Bechtel Hanford. His last position before retirement in 2007 was as Contracts and Procurement Manager for Federal Engineers and Constructors.
In 1965, Earle married Betty White in Greenville, SC; they were divorced after a very short time. In 1967, he married Julia Edwards in Tucson, AZ. He and Julia had 3 children and were divorced in 1977. In 1979 he married Shirlee Walker in Dayton. Earle and Shirlee lived in Prosser, WA for 15 years before moving to Dayton in 1994, where they operated the S Bar 2 cattle ranch.
Earle was a member of Walla Walla Elks, Dayton Eagles, Dayton Kiwanis, Washington Farm Bureau, and served as President of Columbia County Farm Bureau and on the Board of Directors of Ag Link, Inc. He was also elected as a Commissioner for the Port of Columbia in 2011.
Earle is survived by his wife, Shirlee at home; two sons, Stephen (Kayleen) and Richard (Sabrina) both of Gilbert, AZ; and a daughter, Jill Blandin (Jarrett), also of Gilbert, AZ; plus a total of 13 grandchildren.
A military honored gravesite memorial will be held at the Dayton City Cemetery October 2, 11:00 am.
All are welcome to attend.