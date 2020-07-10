Earl W. Records Jul 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Earl W. RecordsSept. 1, 1945 — July 8, 2020 WALLA WALLA - Earl William Records, 74, died July 8, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Professional Funeral Directors, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Earl W. Walla Walla Earl William Records Arrangement Music Funeral Director Pend Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists