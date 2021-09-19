Dwight Morgan
January 5, 1973 — July 1, 2021
Dwight Morgan, 48, died in a tragic accident at his home in Georgetown, CA on July 1, 2021. His memorial service will be held at Milton SDA Church in Milton-Freewater, on October 9 at 4:00 pm.
Dwight Clinton Morgan was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Kay and Cliff Morgan, January 5, 1973.
Soon after his birth Dwight and his parents moved to Loma Linda where they lived until he was 7 years of age. At age 7 they moved to Moses Lake, Washington where he attended elementary school at the local Adventist school. He then attended Upper Columbia Academy for high school, graduating 1991.
After high school, Dwight attended Walla Walla University where he received a degree in Electrical Engineering. During his freshman year of college, he learned to fly an airplane. He loved to fly and did so whenever he got the chance. Shortly before his death he got the opportunity to fly a biplane. Always wanting his wife in his adventures, he was sure to fly over the house so she could enjoy it too.
During his last year in college, Dwight started working at Walla Walla General Hospital in the IT department. He spent more than 20 years there and made many strong and lasting relationships. Here he met his wife of 23 years. They were friends for at least a year before they dated. Annette’s feelings grew faster than Dwight’s, but she was patient and knew he was worth waiting for. They were married in 1998 and made their home in the Walla Walla Valley for almost 20 years.
Dwight loved to travel. Within 3 months of getting married, Dwight rented an RV and, with his parents, he and his wife traveled to southern Colorado to visit family. There were many more trips. A motorcycle trip to Mt. Rushmore with a stop in Yellowstone, a motorcycle trip down to San Diego with a leisurely return along the pacific coast, motorhome trips to Yellowstone and the Tetons several times. Other RV trips to Yosemite, Arches, Glacier, Texas, Olympic Peninsula, and many trips visiting family.
While living in the Walla Walla Valley, Dwight became a board member for Blue Mountain Credit Union. He loved to learn and challenge himself. He soon became the Board Secretary and then the Board Chair. He enjoyed his time working with BMCU and the staff there.
When Walla Walla General Hospital was closing, Dwight moved to a position at the corporate office of Adventist Health in Roseville, CA. He worked at the corporate office for 4 years. He enjoyed his time in California. Dwight enjoyed exploring the area in the Landcruiser, taking blacksmithing classes and working on his property.
Dwight touched many lives. I was profoundly touched by a comment one person made to me upon hearing of his death, “I didn’t know Dwight that well. I tend to keep my distance from people I do not know. But with Dwight, I felt the warmth right away.”
Dwight is survived by his wife, parents, brother and sister-in-law and two nephews. He is mourned by hundreds of his friends and family.