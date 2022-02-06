Dustin Alan Harshman
May 24, 1983 — January 28, 2022
Dustin Alan Harshman passed away suddenly on January 28, 2022, from a car accident. He was 38 years old.
Dustin was born on May 24, 1983, to Carla Harshman Fouste in Walla Walla. He attended Prescott, Waitsburg and Walla Walla Schools before graduating in 2001. While in school he played basketball, baseball and ran track.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Aimee Renee Lewis Harshman; grandparents, Jake and Patsy Fouste; father-in-law, Greg Lewis; and beloved cousin, Matthew Isaac Robertson. He is survived by his children: Axten Harshman, Allison Harshman-Dragoo “Castillo”, Daylan Marlow, Deja Williams, Devin Acevedo; and puppy Sig; as well as his grandparents, Bud and Evvonne Harshman; parents, Pat and Carla Fouste; sisters, Christy and Tiffany Fouste; sister-in-law, Maisee; and brother-in-law, Anthony Peralez; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dustin was the night manager at The Green Lantern in Walla Walla, before that he worked for farmers and mechanics as well as on windmills. He enjoyed shooting guns, taking his Razor to the mountains, hunting, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his large family and many friends.
At this time there will be no funeral, a Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers if you would like to make a donation, an account has been set up for donations in Axten’s name at any Banner Bank.