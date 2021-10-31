Duane Robert Buchtel
February 3, 1938 — October 22, 2021
Duane Robert Buchtel was born February 3, 1938, to Earl and Helen Buchtel in Clay Center, Nebraska, the youngest of three children. Duane became an outstanding athlete, and in 1956 he was named Athlete of the Year for the state of Nebraska. When preseason injuries scuttled his football career at University of Nebraska, he finished at Hastings College, where he met the love of his life, Ruth Herrman, who was the campus nurse. They married in 1961.
They moved to Oregon, where Duane taught at The Dalles and then Eugene, where he completed his master’s degree in Education at University of Oregon. They relocated to Nyssa to take over Ruth’s family farm, and raised two girls, Laura and Nancy. He taught until retirement, with summers spent raising hay for the cows on the farm. In 2011, he and Ruth moved to Walla Walla. He loved camping and fishing and, as the years went by and his joints failed, he moved camping in more comfortable places and playing golf instead. Music was always an important part of his life. He was an accomplished trumpet player, performing in jazz and community bands in Treasure Valley for decades. He loved to sing, and was always harmonizing or humming along..
Throughout his life, family and faith have been bedrock. He was a proud “Outlaw” of Ruth’s family, beloved by his nieces and nephews on both sides of the family, and he embraced his sons-in-law as essential members of the family. He loved supporting his grandchildren in their various sports and musical endeavors, cheering them on from the sidelines. He had a quick sense of humor and loved to make people laugh and treat them to meals or events. Whenever anyone needed anything, he was first in line to offer assistance. But the most important thing he saw about himself was that he was loved by Jesus. His faith in God has been foundational to his life and he met his maker with joy and peace.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Royce (Peg) Buchtel. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; his daughters, Nancy (Randy) Zenke and Laura (Kenneth) Norris; his sister, Gail (Walton) Lovercheck; grandchildren, Madison (Eric) Klicker and Tanner Zenke, Davidson, Alexander, Benjamin, and Christopher Norris; and numerous precious nieces and nephews and cousins.
A memorial service to celebrate his life is planned November 20, at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be made to Focus on Cancer, 765 Wheatland Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, 509-520-6346 or j.maxon@yahoo.com, and Jonathan’s House CAR, PO Box 480, Wheaton, IL