Duane Leland Worden
March 24, 1969 — Jan. 6, 2020
Duane Leland Worden, was born March 24, 1969, in Brewster, Washington. As a child he lived in Colorado and Maryland. Duane attended Highland View Academy, in Hagerstown, Maryland, and graduated from Walla Walla Valley Academy, in Walla Walla. During his adult years he lived primarily in Oregon and Washington.
Duane was currently employed at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. He enjoyed bringing joy to those around him with some of his careers, such as playing Santa, being a DJ, and driving a limousine. He had many, many friends who he would go above and beyond to help and support in any way that he could, leaving a great impact on the community.
Duane passed away in Walla Walla, on January 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Bonnie (Rouse) Worden. He is survived by two sisters, Renee (Will) Mackin of Walla Walla, and Elaine (Jerry) Smith of Smithsburg, Maryland; one brother, Brian (Melinda) of Hagerstown, Maryland; one nephew, Ryan (Lyndsey) Mackin; two nieces, Staci (Michael) Robins, and Caitlin (Marcus) Marier; four great-nieces; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A family graveside service will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain-View Colonial Dewitt. Friends and family may also share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com