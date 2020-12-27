Duane Keith Kusler
November 4, 1929 — December 11, 2020
Duane Keith Kusler, 91, passed on December 11, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Alderwood Community Church in Lynnwood, Washington on Thursday January 7, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.
He was born on November 4, 1929, in Artas, South Dakota to Milbert and Esther Kusler. Duane married his wife June Baker in 1950, and is succeeded by his son, Jonathon Keith; and grandson, Nathan Keith.
He received his education from the Bible Institute of Los Angeles, earned a BA in Education from Biola College, and received further training from Walla Walla College, Eastern Oregon College, Central Washington University, and Eastern Washington University. Duane dedicated his life to Jesus in 1947 at 17 years old and was later ordained by the State Conference Board of North Dakota. Duane was a pastor at First German Congregational Church in Harvey, North Dakota, Second Congregational Church in Walla Walla, White Temple Baptist Church in Walla Walla, First Presbyterian Church in Umapine, Oregon, Touchet Community Church, and served as a chaplain at Blue Mountain Retirement. Duane taught 7th grade at Davis Elementary in College Place, instructed at Walla Walla High School, Walla Walla College, Walla Walla Community College, Washington State Penitentiary, Whitman College, and Mukelteo Community Schools before retiring in 1987.
Favorite scripture passages include Colossians 1:10-22 and II Peter 1:2-8. Duane thanks his parents and sister Ramona Kusler for their support throughout his life, his various institutes of education, and his wife who served alongside him.
