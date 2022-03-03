Drew Brian Stimpfle
July 27, 1959 — January 29, 2022
Drew Brian Stimpfle, died at home on January 29, 2022. He was born on July 27, 1959, in Montpelier, Ohio to Sylvia J. (Christian) and William C. Stimpfle. He was the youngest of 6 children.
The family moved closer to West Unity, Ohio before he started kindergarten there. In high school, he was able to go to Four County Vocational School for 2 years where he learned about the printing trade. He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1977. Soon after high school, he followed his older brothers to Walla Walla, where he lived and worked the rest of his life. One of Drew’s passions was riding his Harley. He enjoyed many trips to Sturgis with biker family. Drew was a free spirit with a big heart and a great laugh.
He leaves behind his children, Lindsey Davis, Cory Stimpfle, Chad and Eric Guzman; and his grandchildren, Gabriel, Mia Dezi, Stryker and Johnnie Zane; his brothers, Mark, Brent and Lane; and sister, Renee King; four nephews and a niece and their families; and his mother, Sylvia; and many friends he would call brother. Drew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Lorena Christian and Marvin and Lydia Stimpfle; his father, William Stimpfle; and his sister, Yvonne.
A celebration of his life will be held in Walla Walla at a later date.