Dr. Wayland Keith De Witt
1935 — 2020
Dr. Wayland Keith De Witt cherished every moment as a gift. He loved listening to music and reading—often 4-5 books per week, watching sports, and caring for his hummingbirds.His favorite sound in the world was his grandchildren’s laughter.
Wayland passed away peacefully at his beloved Palm Desert, California home on September 8, 2020.
Wayland was born April 18, 1935, and grew up in Bois D’Arc, Missouri, one of Maggie and Oren DeWitt’s eight children. His gentle demeanor, intellect, and witty sense of humor were defining qualities that positively impacted many people’s lives. He was humble, thoughtful, devoted, and famous for practical jokes. Wayland won a radio show singing contest in the early 50s. He was a patron of education and the arts and a sharp dressed man. When someone mentioned an idea he liked, he often said: “I was just about to think of that!” with his signature chuckle.
He attended Graceland College on a golf scholarship, then San Jose State. While fighting fires in Joseph Oregon, he met Sharon (Arnhart) and they were married in November of 1959.
They had two children, Liysa and Jon. Wayland got a BA in History at Western New Mexico University, a Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology from Central Missouri State, a Doctorate in Education from the University of Wyoming, and a post-doctorate degree in Administration from Harvard University. He taught at the Medical School in Bogota, Columbia, worked as a psychologist, became Dean of Students at Walla Walla Community College, where he supported education and vocational training for the community and at WSP. He later became vice-president then president at Walla Walla Community College, where he spearheaded many innovative programs, and took a personal interest in each student and staff member.
As president of Northeast Texas Community College, he built the college from the ground up, an achievement detailed in Dr. Jerry Wesson’s book “Miracle on FM 1735”. Dr. Wayland De Witt was named the most effective college administrator in the United States in 1987. His philosophy was to hire great people, not micromanage them, expect results, and to treat every individual with respect and dignity. He worked hard and made sacrifices. He used these same principles in his relationships. He was an advocate for social justice, and continually advocated for equality, education, for dv reform, for universal healthcare, for dignity for immigrants.
His son, Jon (Tor) De Witt preceded him in death; as did his brothers, Stephen De Witt, Carlos De Witt, twins Elta and Eldon De Witt. He is survived by his daughter, Liysa (Rick) Swart; grandchildren, Aukai (Nina) King, Dane Northon, Dakota (Teah) De Witt and Lauren De Witt. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas De Witt, John (Jake) De Witt; sister, Shirley Little; ex-wife, Sharon Fisher, Wendy Camden, and many beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to establish the Wayland De Witt Memorial Reading Room at the Lotus Island Oasis Trauma Recovery Center. www.lotusislandoasis.org, or donate to your local library or community college in his name. Anecdotes and memories will be compiled in “The book of Wayland” and submissions can be sent to liysaswart@gmail.com. To share stories of this wonderful man. http://smartcremation.tributes.com/obituary/show/Wayland-Keith-DeWitt-108495697