Dr. Walter Leon Jantz
Happy 100th Birthdate
October 23, 2019
Psalm 118:24... This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.
Remembering a Dear Man, Christian Scholar, Medical Physician, Husband, Father, Friend…
Walter was born on October 23, 1919, in Walla Walla to Dr. Emil (a dentist) and Ada Jantz. He attended Sharpstein School and graduate from Walla Walla High School in 1937. Walter enjoyed bicycling and table tennis and won prizes in both. After graduating from Whitman College in 1941 he served in the Army until 1946. After graduating from Washington University Medical School in St Louis in 1947 he interned at Pierce County Hospital in Tacoma where he met a special nurse his future bride. On June 26, 1948 he married Gladys M Morris. After which he returned to St Louis for a year of residency in surgery. He moved back to Walla Walla in 1949 and worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital. In 1953 he was called into the Air Force Medical Corp as a 1st Lt. being discharged as a Captain in 1955. Jantz worked at the VA Hospital in medical services until his retirement because of ill health in 1967. Walter was the father of Larry, Jerry, Neil, and Carl. Walter and Gladys and family enjoyed hunting and fishing and taking long summer vacation drives. Spending time with extend family was very important. He was a Member of the White Temple Baptist Church. He loved to study the Bible especially Biblical Archeology and to teach it. Walter passed away May 29, 1968 at the age of 48.
He knew of the Hope! (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18)
