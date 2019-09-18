Dr. Gordon B. Hare
Dr. Gordon B. Hare passed away quietly in his sleep, September 16, 2019.
He taught Mathematics at Walla Walla University for three decades and gave many young people summer work picking cucumbers on the Frog Hollow Road farm. He sponsored the International Club and provided free housing for several foreign students who attended the University. In retirement, he volunteered at the Fort Walla Walla Museum and played his violin in the Old Time Fiddlers and several other local groups.
He is survived by his four children, Sherilyn Jones, Robert Hare, Patsy Vasquez, and Nancy Nestler; five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.