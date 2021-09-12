Dr. Gerald Michael Anhorn
November 26, 1937 — September 3, 2021
On Friday, September 3, 2021, Gerald “Jerry” Anhorn, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, educator, and coach passed away at the age of 83.
A lifelong Walla Wallan, Jerry was born on November 26, 1937, to Manuel and Helen Anhorn. He attended St. Patrick’s grade school and high school graduating in 1955, where he excelled in athletics. He continued his education at Whitman College graduating in 1959, participating in football and baseball. Jerry earned his master’s degree from EWU in 1968 and his Doctorate in Education from WSU in 1989.
Jerry cherished his summers growing up on Mill Creek living with his sister Maryalis who was a mother figure to him. He also relished his time with Maryalis’ husband Rich Klicker who was his mentor and best friend.
Jerry met his future wife, Janice Ottevaere, a nursing student at Sacred Heart School of Nursing while she was participating in a nursing rotation in Walla Walla. They married in January of 1959 and raised five children. His family was his pride and joy. He loved them with all his heart.
Education and coaching were true passions in Jerry’s life. During his tenure in education, he taught at DeSales High School, Dixie Grade School, Whitman College, And Walla Walla Community College. He coached numerous athletes throughout his career, teaching boys to be better men on the field of life. His coaching career came full circle from high school to college back to middle school where all five grandsons were fortunate to have him as their coach. Most people knew him as “Coach Anhorn.”
Jerry’s love of country was fierce and was very apparent in his 32 years of service in the Army Reserve.
Besides family and country, faith was Jerry’s driving force in his life. His Catholic faith was evident in every aspect of his life especially during his hardest times.
Jerry was a proud member of Assumption Parish, DeSales Booster Club, Walla Walla Community College Booster Club and was actively involved in all aspects of the Walla Walla Catholic Schools. After his retirement he volunteered numerous hours to St. Vincent de Paul.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; and his five children: Michele Acock (Bill), Catherine Schellin (Jay), Jerry Anhorn (Nancy), Susan Richard (Brian), Nancy Sheer (Tom); 12 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings.
The family thanks Dr. Jon Gardner for his vigilant care. Also, the wonderful caring nursing staff at St. Mary’s and Drs. Marcus Perry and Thomas Edgar and especially Dr. Jose Gomez-Bautista for their wonderful compassion and care during his stay at St. Mary’s. In addition, the family thanks Paty Yanz for her loving in-home care.
A private family interment at Mountain View Cemetery is planned. A Rosary and funeral Mass will be held at a later date when it is safer for all of Jerry’s family and friends to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest a donation in Jerry’s honor to: DeSales Booster Club, Assumption Parish, Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of your own choice through the HerringGroseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
As one of his granddaughters wrote:
Coach, grandpa, husband, teacher, mentor, and so much more, I think there’s no denying you’ve given everything to this life and changed and saved so many lives for the better. We love you, God bless, and most importantly….Legends never die. And that, you are, Jerry “Coach” Anhorn.