Dr. Douglas Richards Wood
July 29, 1948 — October 18, 2021
Oak Harbor, WA - Dr. Douglas Richards Wood died peacefully at home on October 18, 2021, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Doug was born July 29, 1948, in Seattle, WA. He grew up in Walla Walla, where he attended Green Park Elementary, Pioneer Junior High, and Walla Walla High School where he graduated in 1966. He spent his childhood summers playing at his family’s Montana cabin, picking strawberries at Klickers, swimming at Borleske Stadium and later, driving pea combine for local farms. Following high school, Doug went on many adventures including road trips around the country, Harley trips to Mexico, and even joined the Merchant Marines where he expanded his opportunity to travel the world. To the delight of his worried father, Doug eventually decided to pursue higher education and attended Evergreen State College and later, University of Washington where he earned his Doctor of Dental Science degree. While working as a dentist at Washington State Penitentiary, he met his wife LaVonne, who was a nurse just down the hall. They delighted in telling people that they “met in the penitentiary”! He later opened his private practice (Cheshire Family Dental) in Oak Harbor. Doug and LaVonne spent their years together raising children, loving their family dogs, “glamping” in their motorhome, and working together in their beautiful yard. Since his retirement in 2016, Doug rediscovered his love of motorcycles and would regularly ride miles out of his way to find some good fish and chips!
Doug is survived by wife, LaVonne Wood; children: Kyl Wood (Kat), Jami Belieu (Darren), Rob Lively, and Zac Lively. He is also survived by his sister, Cynthia Wood Shelton (John); sister-in-law, Marilyn Wood; nieces, Jill Shelton Winford (Mark) and Allison Wood (Tom Kanyok). In-laws, Barton Moore, MD (Janet), Lynda DuChene, Larry Moore (Cyndi), Patricia Marlton (George), Kay Cooksley (Rick). Grandchildren: Axel, Chazz, Rob, Justice, Ariel, Caleb, Madisyn, Ocean, and Emery. Great-Grandchildren: Taylor and Alijah. His father, George Wood; mother, Grace Wood; and brother, George “Woody” Wood preceded Doug in death.
Doug did not know Emmylou Harris personally, but he sure loved her music. She wrote a song for another of Doug’s favorite musicians Kate McGarrigle, and it may as well have been written for Doug. “Free from pain, you lay that burden down. But your strong and giving heart, would surely be your crown”.
Doug loved good music, good food, having fun, and being with his family. Therefore, that is how we will celebrate him. A memorial service will take place this Spring, when the sun comes back out and we can celebrate his memory.