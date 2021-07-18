Dr. David Carl Dilts
November 6, 1932 — July 7, 2021
Dave was born in Colfax, WA. His first years were in Garfield, WA. The family moved to Waitsburg, WA after his dad purchased The Waitsburg Times. He attended Waitsburg grade school, and WHS where he played basketball, and was active in Boy Scouts where he achieved the highest honor of Eagle Scout.
He attended WSC for a year after which he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He spent 3 years in Waco, Texas. His next tour was Wiesbaden, Germany.
He married Beth Ann Brinker on April 24, 1955. They were in Germany a year before his honorable discharge from the service in 1956 in New York City. They drove a 1956 Volkswagon across country with their Scottish Terrier “Fritz”. They moved to Eugene, OR where he attended the University of Oregon for two years in Pre-Dental School. When the Ducks played the Cougs he never had a loser. They moved to Portland for four years of Dental School at the U of O.
Their son was born in April, 1962, and Dave graduated in June. They moved to Walla Walla, where Dave built their first home and started his Dental Practice in the Drumheller Building. He designed a dental building to house four practices. It was built on South Second and opened with four active dental practices in 1971.
He loved Priest Lake and built their first cabin at Priest Lake in 1967. He designed and built their second cabin on Paradise Point years later. He designed and built their second home in Walla Walla and few years later retired to the golf course.
He was past President of Exchange Club and Prospect Point PTA. Member of local Elks. He was active in both local Dental Society and Washington State Dental Society and a member of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beth Ann Dilts; his son, Daniel Carl Dilts and wife Teresa, (daughter, Dana Ann preceded him in death); granddaughter, Elizabeth Marjorie (Elie) Johnson; grandson, Berton Daniel Palmer (Danny) Dilts and wife Savannah, great-granddaughter, Hazel Grace Dilts; brother, Rodney Dilts and his son, Scott Randall Dilts of Kingman, AZ. As well as by numerous nieces and nephews and four survivors of the original Tuesday-Friday.
Dave’s Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton Freewater. There will be a social gathering at St. Francis Paris Hall, 772 W. Alder St., Walla Walla following.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis or the Blue Mountain Humane Society in care of the Funeral Home. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com