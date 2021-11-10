Dr. Charles Patrick Darcy
February 2, 1946 — November 2, 2021
Charles Patrick Darcy, 75, passed away at home on November 2, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on February 2, 1946 in Dickinson, North Dakota to L.P and Evelyn (Schield) Darcy. He had two brothers and two sisters.
Charles attended grade school at Dunn Center, ND and high school at Sheyenne River Academy in Harvey, ND. He went to Union College in Lincoln, Nebraska and then received his Doctorate in Podiatry in Chicago, Illinois.
On May 26, 1974 Charles married the love of his life Carolyn Kay (Johnson) Darcy in Bemidji, Minnesota; together they had one daughter and two sons.
He was the owner and operator of the Walla Walla Foot Clinic since 1974. He loved what he did and was a well-loved podiatrist in Walla Walla until he retired in 2006. He loved farming and horses, and he loved his grandchildren, they were the light of his life. He was a member of the Stateline SDA Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Kay Darcy of Walla Walla; daughter, Nicole (Darcy) Allen of Waitsburg; sons, Shon Darcy of Costa Rica, and Seth Darcy of Walla Walla; sisters, Karen Breuer of Bismarck, ND and Prudence Renner of Beulah, ND; brothers, Bryan Darcy of Lincoln, NE and Bruce Darcy of Golden Valley, ND; 11 grandchildren, Kaetlyn, Tiegan, Theron, Jacob, Elise, and Nolen Allen, and Petra and Piers Darcy, and Integrity, Charity, and Marantha Darcy; and 18 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Evelyn and L.P. Darcy.
A memorial service will be held at Stateline SDA Church on November 14, 2021, at 2:30 pm with Pastor Kim Kjaer officiating. There will be a private family graveside at the Golden Valley SDA Cemetery in Golden Valley, ND. Memorial contributions can be made to www.clearvoice.org. Friends and family may share memories of Charles and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.