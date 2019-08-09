Douglas Perry Richmond
October 29, 1932 — August 4, 2019
Douglas Perry Richmond, 86, born October 29, 1932, in Fremont, Nebraska, the 2nd of five children, to Perry T. and Hildur (Johnson) Richmond, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He will be dearly missed.
Doug attended school in Miller, Nebraska. In 1941 his family moved to Ontario, OR to join their relatives who preceded them there. The Nebraska dust storms and grasshopper plagues were unbearable! They hooked up a couple of train cars with horses, cows, chickens and equipment as well as family supplies and headed West. Three years later, in 1944, Doug and his family moved to Colville, WA where he grew up on the family dairy farm.
Graduating from High School in 1950, Doug joined the Coast Guard and served on the Coast Guard Cutter “Coiner” for 3 years during the Korean War. Their ship freighted military supplies to Nome, Alaska, where they were then shipped to Korea. While Doug was on ship, he saved the life of a helicopter pilot that crashed while landing on the ship. He dove into the frigid water and helped the pilot to a buoy, and received a commendation from the Coast Guard.
Doug attended Washington State College on the G.I. Bill. He graduated from WSC in 1957 with a Bachelors in Science and a major in Animal Science. It was at college that he met the love of his life, Shari Smith, on a blind date, and they were married on August 18, 1957. They have been married, just two weeks short of 62 years. They have three boys; Clayton, Darryl, and Robert and one daughter, Lori.
Doug worked for Western Farmers and managed several farm stores in the Yakima Valley and in Quincy, WA. From there he worked for Van Waters and Rogers selling farm products with his wife Shari taking orders and answering the phone. He received a plaque and an “Emmy Award” from his Company for “Distinguished Salesman” and was their top salesman in the United States in 1975. He even beat out the Fortune 500 Companies. Doug also received a recognition from Trident Agricultural Products in appreciation for 15 years of outstanding service from 1984 to 1998. He served as salesman and fumigated the soil for nurseries, orchards, and the Walla Walla Sweet Onions. Shari again answered the phone when he was out of town and helped him sell a lot of fumigant. Doug was an original member of Trident and built up his territory across the State of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, part of Montana, Utah, California, and into Canada. When he retired, they hired 4 men to take his place.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gaylord; sister, Marilyn Graham; and a still born child, Donald. Doug is survived by his wife, Shari; his four children, five grandchildren; his brother, Rodney; sister, Margaret Eklund; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. The Graveside service will follow on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Chris Kruger officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts of America Pioneer District through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 West Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.